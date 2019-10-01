Lowcountry NFL Update (Week 4)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -
AFC
A.J. Green, WR, Cincinnati Bengals - Inactive in a 27-3 loss to Pittsburgh
Carlos Dunlap, DE, Cincinnati Bengals - Did not have a tackle in a 27-3 loss to Pittsburgh. The Ft. Dorchester alum has 15 tackles, 4 TFL and 1 Sack this season
Brandon Shell, OL, New York Jets - Bye Week
NFC
Robert Quinn, DE, Dallas Cowboys - Had 3 tackles, 2 TFL, 2 sacks and 1 pass deflection in a 12-10 loss to New Orleans. The Ft. Dorchester alum has 6 tackles, 1 pass deflection, 3 TFL and 3 sacks this season
Fadol Brown, DE, Green Bay Packers - Did not have a tackle in a 34-27 loss to Philadelphia
Brett Toth, OL, Arizona Cardinals - Inactive in a 27-10 loss to Seattle
Zack Bailey, OL, Tampa Bay Buccaneers- Inactive in a 55-40 win over the Rams
