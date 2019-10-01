Man charged in wife’s death also shot her in the leg 5 years ago, report says

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The man charged with killing his wife last week in North Charleston also shot her five years ago, according to an incident report from the Hanahan police department.
In December 2014, police say Romane Clare shot his then girlfriend in the leg in the 6000 block of Murray Drive.
He initially would not come out of his apartment, but eventually surrendered to officers. He told officers the gun was in the couch inside the apartment.
Clare was arrested last week in Florida following the shooting which killed his 37-year-old wife Ebony.
911 operators told responding officers that someone called and said they had been shot, and the suspect was still possibly on the scene.
When an officer arrived on scene, he found Ebony Clare lying on the ground on the driveway.
The officer administered first aid as other officers conducted a sweep of the home, then advised that the house was clear. Charleston County EMS then arrived on scene and transported her to MUSC where she later died.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.