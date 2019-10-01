Man suffers minor injuries in shooting when knife deflects bullet

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A man wounded in a shooting Saturday morning escaped a more serious injury when a knife in his pocket deflected the round.
Colleton County Fire and Rescue responded at 10:51 a.m. Saturday to Augusta Highway where a 58-year-old man said he had been shot by a man who had driven him to an area on Porcupine Lane. He was able to run from the area to a nearby home and ask for help, according to the agency’s website.
The bullet struck a pocket knife in his pants, shattering the knife, and the man received a non-life-threatening injury to his leg, first responders say.
He was treated at the scene, then transported in stable condition to Colleton Medical Center for evaluation. The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office searched the area and are investigating.
