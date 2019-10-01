One killed, one injured following head-on collision in Berkeley County

One killed, one injured following head-on collision in Berkeley County
(Source: AP)
September 30, 2019 at 9:20 PM EDT - Updated September 30 at 9:20 PM

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - One person is dead and another injured following a head-on collision in Berkeley County on Monday.

Highway Patrol said it happened near Cordesville on SC Highway 402 near the intersection of Alligator Road around 5:15 p.m.

According to SCHP officials, a 2006 Toyota 4-door was travelling westbound on Hwy 402 when the driver lost control, and the vehicle slid across the center line and struck a 2018 Chevrolet pickup traveling eastbound.

The driver of the Toyota was killed, while the driver of the pickup was transported to a local hospital.

SCHP officials said all involved were wearing seat belts.

No charges are expected to be filed.

Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.