Parents concerned over plans to close Charleston County elementary school

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Minnie Hughes Elementary on Yonges Island is one of the Charleston County School District schools that could be closing should the district’s board move forward with its current plans.
Under the current plan, which is only a recommendation at this point, all Minnie Hughes Elementary students would be relocated to E.B. Ellington Elementary. Ellington would be expanded to accommodate the growth.
The two schools are 13 miles apart. Minnie Hughes has more than 200 students, while Ellington has about 350.
Parents are expected to attend a listening session on Tuesday night at Baptist Hill High School.
Listening sessions are scheduled around the county through the end of the month. The full list can be found here.
