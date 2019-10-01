Police release surveillance images in strong arm robbery

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man wanted in a strong arm robbery.
Police say the man robbed the Scotchman on State Street at approximately 5:45 a.m. on Thursday.
He is believed to stand between 5-foot-4 and 5-foot-6 and weigh between 130 and 160 pounds. He is described as being in his late 20s to early 30s with a short-cut Afro, short goatee and having several facial and neck tattoos including a tattoo between his eyes, according to Charleston Police spokesman Charles Francis.
Anyone with information on the man’s identity is asked to call the on-duty central detective at 843-743-7200 or Crimestoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.
