Police search for woman wanted for forgery

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - Georgetown Police are searching for a 38-year-old woman accused in a forgery case.
Police say Cathy Mae Shannon was caught on surveillance camera attempting to spend a forged check at the North Frasier Street Walmart Money Center on Aug. 14 at approximately 11:54 a.m.
The incident was captured on surveillance cameras, police say.
She is wanted on a charge of forgery (value less than $10,000), police state in a Facebook post.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Allen Morris at 843-545-4373 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.
