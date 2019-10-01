SC Department of Education releases report cards on schools, districts

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Education released school, district and state report cards Tuesday morning.
Overall, 77% of school ratings either remained the same or improved, according to a release from the department. Compared to ratings received in 2018, 37% of schools rose by at least one overall rating, 40% of schools maintained the same rating, and 17% of schools dropped by at least one overall rating.
Schools receive descriptive overall ratings of Excellent, Good, Average, Below Average, and Unsatisfactory, based on a 100-point scale.
Schools also receive ratings on seven out of the ten key report card indicators, which contain information about schools and districts on how well students performed on state and national assessments, student growth, graduation rates, English language proficiency, student engagement, safety, classroom learning environments and more.
Although school districts and primary schools receive report cards, they are not rated.
The 2018-2019 report cards also contain school level local, state, and federal per pupil expenditure data, the first report cards to contain this information as part of a new federal requirement.
"I hope that parents and communities will use report cards as a tool to engage in important conversations about the previous year’s successes and challenges that schools across our state face every day,” State Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman said. “We are continually working to ensure that our accountability system accurately reflects the hard work being done by educators to meet the needs of all students.”
Here is a breakdown of schools that received ratings of excellent, good, average, below average and unsatisfactory. A total of seven Lowcountry schools received the unsatisfactory rating.
EXCELLENT
No schools in Dorchester District 4, Colleton County, Williamsburg County or Georgetown County received an excellent rating.
Charleston County School District:
- Academic Magnet High
- Ashley River Creative Arts Elementary
- Belle Hall Elementary
- Buist Academy (Middle)
- Camp Road Middle
- Carolina Park Elementary
- Charles Pinckney Elementary
- Charleston Charter School For Math And Science (High)
- Charleston School Of The Arts (Middle/High)
- East Cooper Montessori Charter School (Elementary/Middle)
- Harbor View Elementary
- James Island Charter High
- Jennie Moore Elementary
- Laing Middle
- Montessori Community School (Middle)
- Moultrie Middle
- Mt. Pleasant Academy (Elementary)
- Murray-Lasaine Elementary (Middle)
- Oakland Elementary
- Orange Grove Charter
- Thomas C. Cario Middle
- Wando High
Berkeley County School District:
- Berkeley Middle College High School
- Daniel Island School (Elementary/Middle)
- Hanahan Middle School
- Marrington Elementary School
- Marrington Middle School Of The Arts
Dorchester District 2:
- Ashley Ridge High School
- Beech Hill Elementary School
- Fort Dorchester Elementary School
- Fort Dorchester High School
- Rollings Middle School Of The Arts (Middle)
- Sand Hill Elementary School
- Summerville Elementary School
- Summerville High School
Beaufort County School District:
- Bluffton High School
- May River High School
- Pritchardville Elementary School
- Riverview Charter School
GOOD
No schools in Colleton or Georgetown Counties received a rating of good.
Charleston County School District:
- Charleston Development Academy (Middle)
- Charleston Progressive Academy (Elementary)
- Drayton Hall Elementary
- Haut Gap Middle
- James B. Edwards Elementary
- Lambs Elementary School
- Mamie P. Whitesides Elementary
- Military Magnet Academy (Middle/High)
- Montessori Community School (Elementary)
- Orange Grove Charter (Middle)
- St. Andrew’s School Of Math And Science (Elementary)
- St. James-Santee Elementary (Middle)
- Sullivan’s Island Elementary
Berkeley County School District:
- Berkeley Intermediate School (Elementary)
- Cane Bay High School
- Cane Bay Middle School
- H. E. Bonner Elementary
- Hanahan Elementary School
- Hanahan High School
- Macedonia Middle School
- Philip Simmons Elementary
- St. Stephen Elementary School
- Stratford High School
- Westview Middle School
- Whitesville Elementary School
Dorchester District 2:
- Alston Middle School
- Joseph Pye Elementary
- Oakbrook Middle School
- Windsor Hill Arts Infused Elementary
Dorchester District 4:
- St. George Middle School
Williamsburg County School District:
- Hemingway M. B. Lee Middle Schoo
- Kingstree Middle Magnet School of the Arts
Beaufort County School District:
- Beaufort Elementary School
- Beaufort High School
- Beaufort Middle School
- Bluffton Elementary And Early Childhood Center (Elementary)
- Bluffton Middle School
- Hilton Head Island High School
- Lady’s Island Elementary
- Lady’s Island Middle School
- Michael C. Riley Early Childhood Center And Elementary School
- Okatie Elementary School
- Red Cedar Elementary School
- River Ridge Academy (Elementary/Middle)
- Robert Smalls International Academy (Middle)
- Whale Branch Early College High School
AVERAGE
Charleston County School District:
- A.C. Corcoran Elementary
- Allegro Charter School Of Music (Middle)
- Angel Oak Elementary
- Baptist Hill High School
- Buist Academy (Elementary)
- C.E. Williams Middle School For Creative And Scientific Arts
- Carolina Voyager (Elementary)
- Edith L. Frierson Elementary
- Garrett Academy Of Technology (High)
- James Island Elementary
- James Simons Elementary (Middle)
- Jerry Zucker Middle School Of Science (Middle)
- Malcolm C. Hursey Elementary (Elementary/Middle)
- Mary Ford Elementary
- Meeting Street Elementary
- Minnie Hughes Elementary
- Mt. Zion Elementary
- Murray-Lasaine Elementary
- Northwoods Middle
- Sanders-Clyde Elementary
- Simmons Pinckney Middle
- Stiles Point Elementary
- West Ashley High
Berkeley County School District:
- Berkeley High School
- Berkeley Middle School
- Boulder Bluff Elementary School
- Bowen’s Corner Elementary
- Cane Bay Elementary School
- College Park Elementary School
- College Park Middle School
- Devon Forest Elementary School
- Goose Creek High
- Howe Hall Arts Infused Magnet School (Elementary)
- Nexton Elementary
- Philip Simmons Middle School
- Sangaree Middle School
- St. Stephen Middle
- Timberland High School
- Westview Elementary
Dorchester District 2:
- Alston-Bailey Elementary School
- Dubose Middle School
- Eagle Nest Elementary School
- Flowertown Elementary School
- Gregg Middle School
- James H. Spann Elementary School
- Knightsville Elementary School
- Newington Elementary School
- Oakbrook Elementary School
- River Oaks Middle School
- William M. Reeves, Jr. Elementary
Dorchester District 4:
- Clay Hill Elementary School
- Williams Memorial Elementary School
- Woodland High School
Colleton County School District:
- Northside Elementary
Williamsburg County School District:
- C.E. Murray Middle School
- C.E. Murray High School
Georgetown County School District:
- Andrews High School
- Brown’s Ferry Elementary School
- Carvers Bay High School
- Carvers Bay Middle School
- Coastal Montessori Charter School (Elementary/Middle)
- Georgetown High
- Georgetown Middle School
- Kensington Elementary School
- Maryville Elementary School
- Mcdonald Elementary
- Pleasant Hill Elementary School
- Rosemary Middle School
- Waccamaw Middle School
Beaufort County School District:
- Battery Creek High School
- Coosa Elementary School
- H.E. Mccracken Middle School
- Hilton Head Island Elementary School
- Hilton Head Island Middle School
- Hilton Head Island School For The Creative Arts (Elementary)
- Mossy Oaks Elementary School
- Port Royal Elementary School
- St. Helena Elementary School
- Whale Branch Middle School
BELOW AVERAGE
Charleston County School District:
- Baptist Hill High School
- Burke High
- Charleston Charter School For Math And Science
- Charleston Development Academy
- Chicora Elementary
- Deer Park Middle
- E.B. Ellington Elementary
- Edmund A. Burns Elementary
- Hunley Park Elementary
- James Simons Elementary
- Jane Edwards Elementary
- Ladson Elementary
- Memminger Elementary
- Morningside Middle
- North Charleston Creative Arts Elementary
- North Charleston Elementary
- North Charleston High
- Pepperhill Elementary
- Pinehurst Elementary
- Prestige Preparatory Academy
- R.B. Stall High
- St. James-Santee Elementary
- St. John’s High
- Stono Park Elementary
- West Ashley Middle
Berkeley County School District:
- Cross Elementary
- Cross High School
- Foxbank Elementary School
- Goose Creek Elementary
- J. K. Gourdin Elementary
- Mount Holly Elementary School
- Sangaree Intermediate School
- Sedgefield Middle
Dorchester District 2:
- Dr. Eugene Sires Elementary School
Dorchester District 4:
- Harleyville Elementary School
- Harleyville-Ridgeville Middle School
Colleton County School District:
- Bells Elementary School
- Colleton County High School
- Colleton County Middle School
- Cottageville Elementary School
Williamsburg County School District:
- D.P. Cooper Elementary School
- Greeleyville Elementary School
- Hemingway High School
- Kenneth Gardner Elementary School
Georgetown County School District:
- Andrews Elementary School
- Plantersville Elementary
Beaufort County High School:
- Broad River Elementary School
- Joseph Shanklin Elementary School
- Robert Smalls International Academy (Elementary)
- Whale Branch Elementary
UNSATISFACTORY
No schools in Dorchester Districts 2 or 4, Colleton, Beaufort or Georgetown Counties received this rating.
Charleston County School District:
- Mitchell Elementary
- Springfield Elementary
- W.B. Goodwin Elementary
Berkeley County School District:
- Cainhoy Elementary School
- Cross High School
Williamsburg County School District:
- Hemingway Elementary School
- Kingstree High School
State law was recently amended to require that report cards be distributed by October 1, 2019 for the 2018-2019 school year rather than November 15 as was previously required. For the 2019-2020 school year, and every subsequent year, report cards will be issued by September 1.
Click here to see the complete report for all districts and schools across the state.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.