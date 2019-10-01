Teen charged after chase through downtown Charleston, deputies say

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A 16-year-old was caught and charged early Sunday morning after leading Charleston County deputies on a chase through downtown Charleston.
Around 5:07 a.m. Sunday, a deputy tried to stop an SUV driving recklessly on King Street near Sumter Street. When the deputy asked the driver to put the SUV in park, the driver accelerated away from the stop.
The teen then led deputies on a chase which included the Crosstown, Ashley Avenue, Rutledge Avenue, Columbus Street, Meeting Street and Woolfe Street.
When the deputy tried another traffic stop on Morrison Drive, the teen drove away again, according to the incident report.
Spike strips were then deployed and the vehicle stopped on Drake Street near Reid Street where the teen ran off but was caught a short time later.
An open container of White Claw was found in the SUV and it also came back stolen from an apartment on America Street.
The teenager was taken to the juvenile detention center and charged with failure to stop for blue lights, receiving stolen goods, open container of beer or wine and reckless driving.
