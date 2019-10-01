Wonnum and Charlton Earn SEC Honors

Wonnum, a 6-5, 260-pound senior from Stone Mountain, Ga., was in the Kentucky backfield all night, as he was credited with five tackles, all solos, including a career-high 3.0 sacks, accounting for 25 lost yards, with a forced fumble and a quarterback hurry. Wonnum led a Carolina defense that allowed just 212 total yards, the fewest for the Gamecocks since 2012. It’s the fourth time in his career that he’s been honored as a weekly award winner by the SEC, but the three previous times were as the Defensive Lineman of the Week - in back-to-back weeks against Arkansas and Tennessee in 2017 and against the Volunteers again in 2018.