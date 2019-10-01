10-year-old found driving school bus across Jennings

JENNINGS, La. (KPLC) - A 10-year-old in Jennings was found this weekend driving a school bus across town, according to the Jennings Police Department.
“The child rode his bike to the location where the buses were and apparently the buses were unlocked.” Jennings Police Chief Danny Semmes said.
Police say they were contacted by a concerned citizen who saw a young child driving along Carver Street in a Jefferson Davis Parish school bus Sunday afternoon, Sept. 29, 2019.
“They walked over while the child was getting off the bus and began interacting with them in an attempt to distract the child until the police got there,” Semmes said.
When police arrived they found out the child was 10-years-old and had driven the bus across town from Jennings High School.
The child was taken into custody and the bus was brought back to the Jefferson Davis School Board.
Semmes says the child and his parents could face charges following this incident.
“There is a possibility upon review from the DA’s office that they can be charged with improper supervision of a child,” Semmes said.
While the Jeff Davis School Board declined an on-camera interview, Superintendent Kirk Credeur admits the keys were left in the bus and says they are “embarrassed” and “upset” that the incident happened. Credeur states that the school buses are used multiple times a day by multiple people, but that “human error” isn’t an excuse.
He says that immediately following the incident, he spoke to the entire bus crew from the Jennings area and that by the end of the week, new safety protocols will be put in place for the entire district to ensure that something like this doesn’t happen again.
