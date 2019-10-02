CofC confirms 2 additional mumps cases on campus

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The College of Charleston says it recorded two new cases of the mumps on campus this week.
That brings the total to five, with three reported last week.
College health officials are in the process of notifying the close contacts of people confirmed to have the virus, CofC spokesman Mark Berry said on the college’s emergency management website.
Anyone who has had close contact with someone symptomatic with the mumps should monitor themselves for any possible symptoms.
Mumps is a highly infectious disease passed through saliva and respiratory secretions. While the incubation period ranges from 12 to 25 days, symptoms often appear 16 to 18 days after exposure. People with mumps are considered infectious from two days before swelling begins through five days after the start of swelling.
Symptoms of the Mumps include:
- Influenza-like/cold-like illness
- Tender swollen glands below the ear and along the jawline on one or both sides of the face and neck
- Headache
- Fever
- Muscle aches
- Fatigue
- Loss of appetite
- Testicular swelling
- Pelvic pain
Students who have never received the MMR vaccine are being urged to receive the full two-dose MMR series. The MMR vaccine can be administered at a local pharmacy, urgent care facility or primary care physician.
Students who do receive the vaccine are asked to bring a copy of the record to Student Health Services.
The vaccine will not prevent infection if you have already been exposed, but will protect you from future exposure.
