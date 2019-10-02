Crews detonate reported suspicious package found outside N. Charleston office building

Crews respond to a suspicious package found outside an office building Wednesday morning in North Charleston. (Source: Live 5)
By Live 5 Web Staff and Harve Jacobs | October 2, 2019 at 10:22 AM EDT - Updated October 2 at 10:32 AM

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office blew up a suspicious package spotted Wednesday morning outside a North Charleston office building.

Crews responded Wednesday morning to the 4600 block of Goer Drive. The location is an office building just past the Marriott Hotel.

Shortly after 10:15 a.m., the Charleston County Sheriff’s Bomb Squad detonated the package.

Authorities have not released details on what they believe the package may have contained.

The package was found outside the building, deputies say.

Law enforcement is not allowing people inside the building, a person who was attempting to make a delivery to the building said.

Goer Drive was still open to traffic as of shortly after 10 a.m.

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, North Charleston Police and the North Charleston Fire Department are responding.

Deputies are expected to send in a robot to examine the package.

