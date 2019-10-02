Dozens of Lowcountry schools participate in ‘Walk to School’ day

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - On Wednesday morning, students and teachers around the country swapped out their rides for a bike or tennis shoes during this year’s Walk and Bike to School day.
Students and teachers in 121 schools participated across South Carolina.
The annual event is organized by the National Center for Safe Routes to School. Walk to school day first started in 1997 as a way to help promote walkable communities.
Since then, it has grown and is taking place in communities in more than 40 countries.
In the tri-county area, 14 schools have signed up to participate:
Berkeley County
Boulder Bluff Elementary
Cane Bay Middle
Sangaree Elementary
Westview Middle
Westview Primary
Charleston County
Ashley River Creative Arts
Drayton Hall Elementary
Ladson Elementary
Marray Lasaine Elementary
North Charleston Creative Arts Elementary
Oakland Elementary
St. Andrews School of Math & Science
W.B. Goodwin Elementary
Dorchester County
Joseph R. Pye Elementary
Newington Elementary
Oakbrook Elementary
Rollings Middle School of The Arts
Summerville Elementary
Beech Hill Elementary
Charles B. Dubose Middle School
Eagle Nest Elementary
Flowertown Elementary
Fort Dorchester Elementary
Gregg Middle School
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.