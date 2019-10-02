Dozens of Lowcountry schools participate in ‘Walk to School’ day

More than 10 schools were set to participate on Wednesday morning (Source: Live 5)
By Lillian Donahue | October 2, 2019 at 6:55 AM EDT - Updated October 2 at 6:55 AM

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - On Wednesday morning, students and teachers around the country swapped out their rides for a bike or tennis shoes during this year’s Walk and Bike to School day.

Students and teachers in 121 schools participated across South Carolina.

The annual event is organized by the National Center for Safe Routes to School. Walk to school day first started in 1997 as a way to help promote walkable communities.

Since then, it has grown and is taking place in communities in more than 40 countries.

In the tri-county area, 14 schools have signed up to participate:

Berkeley County

Boulder Bluff Elementary

Cane Bay Middle

Sangaree Elementary

Westview Middle

Westview Primary

Charleston County

Ashley River Creative Arts

Drayton Hall Elementary

Ladson Elementary

Marray Lasaine Elementary

North Charleston Creative Arts Elementary

Oakland Elementary

St. Andrews School of Math & Science

W.B. Goodwin Elementary

Dorchester County

Joseph R. Pye Elementary

Newington Elementary

Oakbrook Elementary

Rollings Middle School of The Arts

Summerville Elementary

Beech Hill Elementary

Charles B. Dubose Middle School

Eagle Nest Elementary

Flowertown Elementary

Fort Dorchester Elementary

Gregg Middle School

