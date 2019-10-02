Driver charged after motorcyclist killed in Marion County crash

Driver charged after motorcyclist killed in Marion County crash
A motorcyclist was killed in a crash Wednesday morning in Marion County, Coroner Jerry Richardson said. (Source: Viewer-submitted photo)
By WMBF News Staff | October 2, 2019 at 10:11 AM EDT - Updated October 2 at 2:07 PM

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A motorcyclist was killed in a crash Wednesday morning in Marion County, Coroner Jerry Richardson said.

According to Cpl. Sonny Collins with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened at 9:07 a.m. on S.C. 38 and Christmas Farm Road.

A Harley-Davidson was traveling south on S.C. 38 when a Jeep crossed the highway from Christmas Farm Road and fatally struck the motorcyclist, Collins said.

The motorcyclist was wearing a helmet, according to Collins. He added the driver of the Jeep, who was not injured in the crash, has been charged with failure to yield the right-of-way.

The name of the person killed was not immediately available.

