Firefighters battle Berkeley County apartment fire

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - Firefighters are responding to a fire at an apartment complex in Berkeley County.
Multiple agencies are working the two-alarm fire at Spring Hill Apartments on Swift Boulevard in Goose Creek, according to Berkeley County spokesperson Hannah Moldenhauer. It was reported at 10:15 a.m., she said.
At least eight fire departments are responding. Those agencies include Goose Creek Rural, Goose Creek City, Hanahan, Joint Base Charleston, C&B Fire, Caromi, Pine Ridge and North Charleston, she said.
There has been no word on injuries.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
