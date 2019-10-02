Firefighters battle Berkeley County apartment fire

Firefighters battle Berkeley County apartment fire
At least eight fire departments are responding to the fire at Spring Hill Apartments in Goose Creek. (Source: Brynez Hamm)
By Patrick Phillips | October 2, 2019 at 10:47 AM EDT - Updated October 2 at 11:10 AM

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - Firefighters are responding to a fire at an apartment complex in Berkeley County.

Multiple agencies are working the two-alarm fire at Spring Hill Apartments on Swift Boulevard in Goose Creek, according to Berkeley County spokesperson Hannah Moldenhauer. It was reported at 10:15 a.m., she said.

Berkeley County says at least eight fire departments are responding to the fire.
At least eight fire departments are responding. Those agencies include Goose Creek Rural, Goose Creek City, Hanahan, Joint Base Charleston, C&B Fire, Caromi, Pine Ridge and North Charleston, she said.

There has been no word on injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

