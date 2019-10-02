Lowcountry High School Football - Week 6

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Week six in the Lowcountry kicks off with our Game of the Week at James Island as the Trojans host Stratford. Check back here throughout the week for previews, scores and more.
Stratford (3-1) at James Island (2-2) - Live 5 Game of the Week
Berkeley (3-1) at Wando (3-1)
Summerville (3-2) at Ashley Ridge (2-3)
Goose Creek (2-2) at Cane Bay (3-2)
Ft. Dorchester (5-0) at West Ashley (1-4)
Burke (1-4) at Stall (0-5)
Hanahan (0-4) at Bishop England (2-2)
Manning at Academic Magnet (1-2)
North Charleston (2-2) at Oceanside Collegiate (5-0)
Philip Simmons (1-4) at Timberland (3-1)
Whale Branch at Woodland (3-2)
CE Murray at Cross (3-2)
Green Sea Floyds at Baptist Hill (3-2)
Legion Collegiate at Charleston Math & Science (0-3)
Military Magnet (0-4) at Bethune-Bowman
St. John’s (1-4) at Calvary Day
Laurence Manning at First Baptist (5-1)
Cardinal Newman at Pinewood Prep (0-5)
Heathwood Hall at Porter-Gaud (3-2)
Northwood (1-3) at Hilton Head Christian
Colleton Prep (3-2) at Bethesda Academy
Charleston Collegiate (1-3) at Thomas Heyward
