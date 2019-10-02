Man arrested in connection with fatal Bowman shooting

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Orangeburg County deputies have made an arrest in connection with a fatal shooting that occurred in Bowman in September.
Brandon Brown, 34, has been charged with murder, armed robbery, and criminal conspiracy.
“We believe this to be a robbery gone bad,” Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said. “For whatever reason, this individual decided on his own someone else’s life wasn’t valuable and shot him.”
Investigators were called to a home on Dibble Street on September 17 just after 5 p.m. and found a man lying on the kitchen floor. Investigators reported seeing a spent cartridge casing nearby.
According to the report, witnesses say they saw a car in the front yard and later heard a gunshot inside the home after at least one person entered the residence.
The victim, who deputies say is 55 years old, was seen by a witness a few hours early when the witness stopped by the victim’s house to ask about a tool.
Brown was formally presented his rights during a hearing on Wednesday.
