Man charged after body found in Berkeley Co. cemetary, deputies say

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Berkeley County deputies have arrested a man in connection with a body found in a cemetery back in January in Berkeley County.
Thomas Scott McFadden Jr. has been charged with the homicide of 29-year-old Steven Lincoln Jr.
Lincoln was found shot to death in Shuler Cemetery off old Gilliard Road around 1:30 p.m. on Jan. 19, according to Berkeley County coroner George Oliver.
The investigation determined the victim, later identified as Lincoln, had been shot and killed.
McFadden Jr. is currently being held at the Hill Finklea Detention Center on an unrelated murder. He received no bond for murder on the charge in Lincoln Jr’s death.
“Berkeley County deputies are continuing their investigation into this case,” Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Carli Drayton said. “Anyone with information about the homicide is asked to contact the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office or Crime Stoppers.”
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.