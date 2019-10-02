Missing 68-year-old woman with medical condition sought by Richland Co. deputies

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department needs your help to find Betty Jean Robinson.
Officials said the 68-year-old woman was last seen on Tuesday at Kroger on Killian Road asking about the bus schedule between the hours of 6:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.
Robinson was last seen wearing a blue and white tank top with black pants and a gray jacket with flowers on the sleeve.
Officials said Robinson has a medical condition and is in need of her medications.
If you have any information about Robinson’s whereabouts, please call 803-576-3000 or dial 911.
