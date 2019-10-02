Near record October heat continues through Friday!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - More unseasonably warm October weather is on the way as we head into the second half of the work week. High pressure parked over the East coast will continue to supply plenty of near record heat through Friday. A cold front will move through the area Friday night producing a few showers and storms and then cooling down the temperatures for the weekend. Highs will drop from the 90s on Friday to near 80 degrees on Saturday.
Record High Wednesday: 93° 1986
Record High Thursday: 93° 1986
Record High Friday: 92° 1986
5 DAY FORECAST
TODAY: Mostly Sunny. High 91.
THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 92.
FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny. Slight Chance of Rain Late. High 93.
SATURDAY: Slight Chance of Rain Early. Mix of Sun and Clouds. High 80.
SUNDAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Slight Chance of Rain. High 83.
