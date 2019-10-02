New bridge will make it safer for pedestrians to cross Shem Creek

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Anyone who has driven down Coleman Boulevard or visited Shem Creek over the past few months has likely seen the construction of the new pedestrian bridge which runs parallel to the street.
The bridge, which has been planned since 2017 with construction starting back in February, will be officially opened with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Wednesday.
The new crossover will make it much safer for those looking to get across the Shem Creek Bridge on foot including those who may want to burn off the calories at Shem Creek Park and follow it up with a meal at Tavern & Table or Red’s.
The bridge provides a ramp from Coleman down to the restaurants below as well as an A.D.A ramp that takes you all the way from Coleman to Tavern and Table.
A special part of the project is the viewing deck, which is a covered section that overlooks the creek.
The bridge was designed to be wider than the average sidewalk to allow groups of people to safely pass through with no issue.
The project cost the town about $3 million. The grand opening event begins at 10 a.m. this morning.
