Police: Child transported to MUSC after student pushes him off stopped school bus in N. Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Police say a child was transported to the hospital after a fellow elementary school student pushed him off a stopped school bus in North Charleston.
Authorities say the investigation began on the afternoon of Sept. 26 when a North Charleston police officer responded to the 2700 block of Rourk Street for an assault.
The officer spoke to the bus driver who said that while the bus was stopped on Azalea Drive and Elgent Street the suspect pushed the victim off the bus and he hit his head on the ground.
According to the bus driver, the suspect was pushing different kids as they were getting off for an unknown reason.
A police report states that the victim was transported by EMS to MUSC upon the officer’s arrival due to lacerations on the upper right eye.
The officer watched surveillance footage of the incident which he said showed the suspect pushing the victim off the bus, but doesn’t show the victim falling.
The officer then contacted the principal of Mary Ford Elementary.
The principal said she was informed of the incident and made contact with both parents of the incident and said a meeting was being set for Sept. 27 at the school.
The Charleston County School District released the following statement:
“Charleston County School District is aware of an incident involving two Mary Ford Elementary students on Bus 416 this past Thursday. The North Charleston Police Department was notified and one student was transported by EMS. The matter was investigated by both law enforcement and school administrators, and discipline was handled per District protocol.”
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.