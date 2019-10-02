Police investigating after white supremacist stickers show up on College of Charleston campus

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities are investigating after white supremacist stickers showed up on the College of Charleston campus over the weekend.
CofC President Andrew T. Hsu sent a letter over the weekend to the campus community saying officials were made aware of stickers that were posted around campus.
Hsu said the stickers ran counter to the “core values of respect, community and diversity, and were hurtful to many in our community.”
College officials say their public safety department and the Charleston Police Department are conducting a joint investigation to identify any suspects involved with the stickers.
The college has also shared campus surveillance video with police.
A College of Charleston Public Safety report states that on Sunday afternoon an officer took a report down that a group called Patriot Front placed numerous stickers all over campus. According to the Anti-Defamation League, Patriot Front is a white supremacist group whose members maintain that their ancestors conquered America and bequeathed it solely to them.
The CofC Public Safety report states the stickers were placed on light poles in front of the the Rita Hollings building , the area of George Street. and several others on various poles scattered throughout the campus.
“One single sticker was placed in a light pole in the Cistern Yard,” the public safety report stated.
Authorities said most if not all of the stickers have been removed.
“While we as an institution believe and champion freedom of speech and the diversity of ideas, we will not condone any type of speech that promotes fear and racism or seeks to divide our campus community,” Hsu said in his letter."The College of Charleston is home to many people of all backgrounds, and everyone should feel safe and welcome here."
“We are an inclusive community, so let’s treat each other with respect, kindness and love,” Hsu continued."In the end, that is how we will live up to our core values and how we will ensure that we, as a campus community, are modeling the behavior we want to see in our greater society."
