Police searching for man wanted in assault

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police are searching for a man facing multiple charges in connection with an aggravated assault earlier this year.
Quantero Tiswann Phillips, also known as “Quan” or “Zack Morris," is wanted on charges of assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, first-degree assault and battery and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime, according to Charleston Police spokesman Charles Francis.
Police responded to an assault reported on June 25, 2019 at approximately 9:50 a.m. at the Bridgeview Apartments, Francis said.
Anyone with information on Phillips’s whereabouts should contact the on-duty central detective at 843-743-7200 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.