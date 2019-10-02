Report: Conway woman burns child’s arm with cigarette

October 2, 2019

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – A Conway woman was taken into custody this week for alleged child abuse that occurred last month.

Online records from the J. Reuben Long Detention Center state 26-year-old Harley Jean Childers was booked Tuesday morning on a charge of unlawful neglect of a child or helpless person by a legal custodian.

Childers was released around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday on a $5,000 bond.

A report from the Horry County Police Department states officers were called for a report of child abuse that happened Sept. 21.

The child, whose age was redacted from the report, was being treated for a small burn on his left forearm when he told staff that Childers held his arm and “purposefully burned him with a cigarette,” according to authorities.

A man gave police the same account, saying the suspect held the child’s arm when he got burnt, the report stated.

