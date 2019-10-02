9 SC middle school students charged, accused of making threats on social media toward teacher

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WCSC/WYFF) - Nine Greenville County students were charged with a crime this week and face expulsion after making threatening statements on social media, according to the Greenville County School District.
District director of communications Beth Brotherton said all the students attend Sterling School’s Charles Townes Center Middle School.
The students were charged by Greenville police after making the threatening comments toward a teacher in a social media group chat, Brotherton said.
"Making threats against a school or school personnel is very serious," Brotherton said.
"We are asking parents you to use this as a 'teachable moment' and talk with their children about the appropriate use of social media. The current climate requires us to be diligent in investigating any threat made against a school or its staff."
No other information was released.
