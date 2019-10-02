Suspect in Dorchester Rd. shopping center shooting extradited back to Lowcountry

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials with the North Charleston Police Department say that an 18-year-old suspect in a shooting at a Dorchester Road shopping center has been extradited back to the Lowcountry.
Ke’Varius Marquis Sparks is back in South Carolina after he was being held in the Brunswick County jail in Georgia.
Sparks is currently being held at the Dorchester County jail and is expected to have bond hearing Wednesday morning.
He is being charged with attempted murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime.
North Charleston police officers responded to the 9800 block of Dorchester Road near Ladson Road on Sept. 26 for a shooting.
Officers found a man, who was suffering from a gunshot wound, in the driver’s seat of a vehicle.
