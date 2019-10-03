Beaufort County testing new voting machines ahead of election

All Beaufort County voters have to do is go to their precinct and pick up the paper once they have been certified, then make their selection. To make the selection, all you have to do is insert your ballot into the green slot and go through each desired choice. Once you’ve made all of your selections, you print your card. Every ballot has a bar code for each section you’ve made so that when you put it into the machine, it reads your vote, and you’re done.