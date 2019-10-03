Classroom Champions: Just $153 is needed to help West Ashley High School students learn about flooding

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A teacher’s request on the Donors Choose website we told you about a few weeks ago is so close to being funded, we want to give you one more chance to help.
The students in Deborah Batzer’s earth science class at West Ashley High have a great opportunity to learn how flooding happens. Because flooding is common in the Lowcountry, she requested stream tables kits, to help students gain a better understanding of how water moves in and out of streams and rivers.
She needed $548 to complete her request on the Donors Choose website, now she needs $253. And Live 5 is able to get the ball rolling.
Because of your generosity in supporting Classroom Champions, Donors Choose sent Live 5 some gift cards to assist local teachers. We want to use $100 for Batzer's project. So now she will need $153.
Let’s give these West Ashley High School students the extra tools they need in class to succeed in science.
Click the link to donate now.
Donors Choose collects your donations, purchases the items, and sends them to the teacher, ensuring that your money is used for the purpose intended. Your donations are tax deductible.
