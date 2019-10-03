Coroner identifies 14-year-old who died after shooting outside N. Charleston gas station

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County coroner has identified a teenager killed in a shooting outside a North Charleston gas station last weekend.
Eisa Shourpaje, 14, of North Charleston died at MUSC on Sunday night following the shooting on Sunday morning at the Valero in the 7700 block of Dorchester Road.
Police had blocked off the gas station with crime scene tape and were seen placing multiple evidence markers in the immediate area.
Two people were shot, but the status of the second person is unclear.
North Charleston police are still investigating the shooting.
