Deputies arrest man on attempted murder charge in connection with shooting of relative

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - Orangeburg County deputies say a 45-year-old man faces multiple charges after they say an argument with a relative ended in gunfire.
Anthony Jamison, of Orangeburg, is charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to sheriff’s office spokesman Richard Walker.
“This was some kind of a family squabble that led to a weapon being pulled,” Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said. “No argument in the world is worth nearly killing someone.”
Deputies responded on Sept. 24 to a home on Jamison Avenue where a shooting was reported. Investigators were directed to the Regional Medical Center where the 34-year-old victim had already been taken to be treated for a gunshot wound to the leg.
The victim said he received a call from a relative accusing him of being disrespectful to another relative, Walker said. Investigators say about five minutes after he hung up with Jamison, the Ferris Street man was outside of his residence where the argument continued in person.
The victim told deputies that at some point, Jamison pulled a handgun out of his pocket and shot him, shattering his leg bone, according to the incident report.
During Jamison’s bond hearing on Thursday, Orangeburg County magistrate Don West set bond at $45,000 cash or surety.
