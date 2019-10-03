Former DD4 director of finance sues school district for discrimination

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The former director of finance for Dorchester County School District 4 has sued the school district, its superintendent, and a co-worker in a case going to the federal level.
In the lawsuit, Pushpal Harriott claims DD4 “engaged in an intentional, and systematic policy, pattern, and/or practice of discrimination against [her].”
It goes on to say the 36-year-old Indian-American woman was “subject to a discriminatory hostile work environment based on her gender/sex, national origin, and race.”
She was first hired in July 2018 as the school district’s director of finance. After some issues with a co-worker, she claims she reported that co-worker’s actions to no avail to Dr. Morris Ravenel, the school district’s superintendent.
This co-worker’s “insubordinate and threatening behavior" caused Harriott “to believe she was in a hostile work environment,” the lawsuit claims.
In September 2018, Harroitt claims the superintendent told her she was being untruthful with him about a vendor and her handling of financial procedures within the district.
Later that month, she was placed on administrative leave “pending a review and investigation into her conduct and performance.”
On Oct. 15, 2018, Harriott was demoted to a bookkeeper at St. George Middle School for the remainder of her contract.
In the lawsuit, Harriott claims the district provided “better treatment to [her] non-Indian and male colleagues."
She later claims the superintendent and the co-worker’s “conduct was so extreme and outrageous as to exceed all possible bounds of decency and must be regarded as atrocious and utterly intolerable in a civilized community.” She adds their actions have also caused “severe emotional distress.”
The district and those named denied all accusations in their “answer of all defendants” response to the United States District Court for the District of South Carolina Charleston Division.
Neither the plaintiff nor the defendants have responded to requests for comment.
