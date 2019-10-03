Man charged in fatal N. Charleston shooting on Northside Drive

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -A man has been arrested and charged in a fatal shooting on Northside Drive in North Charleston last week.
Officers responded to the 7800 block of the road on Tuesday Sept. 24 in the early morning hours and found 35-year-old Jonathan Spitler dead with a gunshot wound lying in the road.
During the investigation, detectives found a car occupied by 31-year-old Thomas James Capers, who then ran on foot after a pursuit, according to North Charleston police spokeswoman Karley Ash. Capers was arrested on charges related to the pursuit.
During the pursuit, Capers discarded a bag. When officers found it, they also found a gun that matched the murder weapon and testing concluded it was in fact the gun used during the killing.
Capers was then served warrants for murder.
