Man serving life for Johns Island kidnapping given another life sentence for state-level charges

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The man serving three life sentences in federal prison for a 2018 kidnapping on Johns Island was sentenced to another life term on Thursday morning for the state-level charges against him.
Thomas Lawton Evans, 38, was brought back to Charleston County last week from an Arizona federal prison so he could appear in court.
The life sentence handed down by the judge will run concurrently with the federal sentence.
Prosecutors said Evans attacked a Johns Island woman on Feb. 13, 2018, as she returned home with three of her children after dropping off two of her children at school.
Investigators say Evans attacked her from behind with a knife, pushed her into the home and tackled her to the ground before physically assaulting her and causing significant injuries that included facial fractures and brain bleeding.
Later that same day, school officials called police when the woman did not return to the school to pick up her children and the school could not reach her.
Investigators began a massive search for the missing child which ended the next day when the 4-year-old was found in Alabama and Evans’ was arrested in Mississippi after a short chase.
