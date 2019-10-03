Moose rescued after getting stuck in N.H. swimming pool overnight

With the moose breeding season beginning to ramp up, bulls are on the move looking for mates. In his travels, this young bull accidentally found his way into a swimming pool in Bedford last night. NHF&G Wildlife Biologists, with assistance from local Conservation Officers, were able to help remove the moose from the pool. The moose was unable to get himself out after several hours as the pool had no stairs. By putting a set of wooden steps in the pool and coaxing the moose towards them, he was able to find his way out and back in to the woods.