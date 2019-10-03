Mother takes child out of school after student pushes him off stopped school bus

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -A North Charleston mother is taking her son out of a school after she says he was pushed off a stopped school bus in North Charleston.
According to a North Charleston police report, it happened at a bus stop on Azalea Drive and Elgent Street on the afternoon of Sept. 26. The bus driver says the suspect was another student who was pushing different kids from Mary Ford Elementary, as they were getting off the school bus.
The report states that the victim was transported by EMS to MUSC upon the officer’s arrival due to lacerations on the upper right eye.
Shakayla Smith is the mother to 4-year-old Jaron Tyquan Torrence. She says he’s okay now, but she is unhappy with how the school handled the situation.
“When they saw the little boy pushing and kicking everybody, I felt like right there and then he should have been kicked off the bus and removed,” Smith said.
Family members say they watched the footage and they believe the incident could have been prevented.
“What if he had severely hurt him, to fall that far and he’s only 4,” said Johnte Sparkman, Torrence’s aunt. “For him to take a fall like that, anything could’ve happened. It should have never gotten to this point if the proper people took the steps they needed to take.”
The officer watched surveillance footage of the incident which he said showed the suspect pushing the victim off the bus but doesn’t show the victim falling.
The Charleston County School District released the following statement:
“Charleston County School District is aware of an incident involving two Mary Ford Elementary students on Bus 416 this past Thursday. The North Charleston Police Department was notified, and one student was transported by EMS. The matter was investigated by both law enforcement and school administrators, and discipline was handled per District protocol.”
