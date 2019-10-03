North Charleston hosts national Black History Conference

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -More than one-thousand educators, students, and lovers of Black history are in the Lowcountry this week to learn more about the history and culture of African Americans.
North Charleston is the host city for the 104th Conference of the Association for the Study of African American Life and History. This years’ theme is Black Migrations.
ASALH was founded by Dr. Carter G. Woodson to explore the history and culture of people of African descent. Dr. Woodson is also known as the creator of Black History Month in America.
The 2019 conference is being held on October 2 – 6, 2019 at the Embassy Suites by Hilton Charleston Convention Center in North Charleston, SC.
There is still time to register for the event and some of the sessions are free and open to the public.
