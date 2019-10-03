One injured in Dorchester Co. shooting near St. George, deputies say

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - One person was taken to the hospital on Thursday morning after a shooting in Dorchester County.
According to Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Richard Carson, deputies responded to the shooting at a house off of Highway 15 in the area of St. George.
“Currently, detectives are speaking with three persons of interest,” Carson said. “This is an active investigation and no additional information is currently available.”
