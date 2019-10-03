Police ‘aware’ of social media posts from man accused of threatening Mt. Pleasant school

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Mount Pleasant police say they’re aware of posts made on their own department Facebook page by a man accused of threatening an area school.
Michael Gorlitzsky, 31, was arrested and charged with disturbing schools for an incident that happened in August at the Carolina Park Academy where officers responded for a suspicious person call.
Investigators say Gorlitsky told a school employee,“It’s not like I’m gonna shoot a bunch of kids" and then said, "I just might.”
He was later released on bond, but police say they’re working with a judge to see if the posts were a violation of his parole.
The nature of the posts is unclear, but police spokesman Chip Googe said the posts were not threats toward schools.
“He made posts that caused us to pause and made a couple of citizens reach out to us out to let us know," Googe said. "We do not want to give him a platform and we deleted the posts from our page. Right now, we do not need you to do anything and you should not deviate from your scheduled routine.”
