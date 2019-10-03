Record highs possible over the next two days!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Record heat continues for the next two days before a break from the heat arrives in time for the weekend. The record high of 93° today and 92° tomorrow are both in jeopardy as rare October heat continues across the Southeast. A cold front will arrive Friday night bringing the chance of a few showers and then a drop in temperatures for the weekend. Coming with the cooler temperatures will be an increase in clouds and a slight chance of rain. Most of the weekend looks dry with temperatures much closer to the average high of 80°. Another cold front looks to arrive on Tuesday bringing another drop in temperatures. The second front looks to help bring relief to the unseasonably warm overnight lows. The average low temperature this time of the year is around 60°. We’ll have morning lows in the upper 60s and low 70s through early next week.