SC for Ed holds 2nd annual state caucus to expand support for education reform

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Five months after teachers marched on Columbia, education reform advocates in South Carolina are trying to expand their support by heading to the state capitol this weekend.
Saturday will be a chance for teachers and community members to join the rallying cry behind education reform group, SC for Ed.
October 5th will mark the group’s second annual state caucus, which is being marketed with the hashtag, #AllInOctober5.
The event is an opportunity to learn about the state of education in South Carolina and how to advocate for better conditions for Palmetto State students and teachers.
Education reform has been a growing effort as advocacy groups work to garner higher pay for teachers, safer conditions in classrooms, and more.
The event is happening Saturday at USC’s Wardlaw College in Columbia.
It runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. with a long list of speakers, including the state “Honor Roll Teacher of the Year.”
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.