Shots fired into house narrowly miss hitting children

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Shots fired into a home in Summerville early Thursday morning narrowly missed hitting children, police say.
The shooting happened just after 1:30 a.m. on Simmons Avenue.
Police say the shooter got away. The homeowner who asked not to be identified says she sent her son and daughter to the store to get her a drink.
“About three minutes after they left, the next thing I knew I heard gunshots, pew, pew, pew, pew, pew, pew, going all around my house,” the still-frightened woman said. “So I jumped out of my bed and fell on the floor to crawl to get to my grandson.”
She grabbed all three grandkids and ran back to her bedroom. The woman told police the bullets just missed hitting the grandchildren.
“The one bullet that went through the window into the bedroom went above my granddaughter’s head into the wall. And the next bullet went through the side by the kitchen window close to my bedroom,” she said. “Nobody got hit by the grace of God, Hallelujah.”
The homeowner told us she has no enemies.
According to the incident report, her son told detectives he had been robbed somewhere else the night before. His mom is pleading for information.
“I’m asking anyone, anyone that knows anything, please go to the police and let them know. We are not gonna rest until justice is served for my grandchildren and me,” she said.
Anyone with information on the shooting should call Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.
