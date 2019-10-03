Stono River Bridge reopens after police find body in marsh

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police say the Stono Bridge has reopened to traffic after a search resulted in the discovery of a body Thursday afternoon.
Police closed the bridge shortly after 1 p.m. as they searched for a person they described as “possibly suicidal.” Law enforcement also heard a shot come from the marsh area, Francis said.
At 1:44 p.m., police spokesman Charles Francis said law enforcement found a body in the marsh but provided no further details.
Witnesses reported a large law enforcement presence near the bridge, which connects James and Johns Islands.
Officers directed traffic at Highway 17 and Main Road, Riverland Drive at Maybank Highway, River Road at Maybank Highway, and River Road at Main Road during the search.
The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the identity of the victim.
