9th Circuit Solicitors Office asking for more funding for body cameras

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Body cameras add an extra level of transparency between law enforcement and the public.
In 2015 South Carolina became the first state in the country to make it mandatory for all officers to wear body cameras.
However, that extra transparency comes at a cost.
On Thursday, the Charleston County finance committee is set to approve a $32,000 grant that would help maintain the cameras and store the video.
The grant will go to the ninth circuit solicitor’s office.
The money comes from the South Carolina Public Safety Coordinating Council and the South Carolina Department of Public Safety.
The cameras and the equipment needed to process the video can run up a pretty hefty bill.
Four years ago, Charleston County set aside $250,000 for 270 body cameras for the Sheriff's Office.
The finance committee meets at 5 p.m.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.