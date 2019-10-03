Wilson High School community honors fallen cheerleader with emotional farewell

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Surrounded by classmates, family members and friends, 16-year-old Asiya Jordan was honored in a celebration of life ceremony inside the Wilson High School gymnasium.
With a contagiously optimistic personality and a smile that could light up a room, friends said the JV cheerleader and former pageant queen made the Wilson community whole.
But unfortunately, her life ended too soon when she was killed in a crash Thursday off McIver Road just hours before a JV football game.
“She’ll be forever loved, forever missed, and more importantly, forever remembered," Wilson High teacher Nicole Galashaw said.
Cheerleaders and football players served as pallbearers for the ceremony Wednesday, inside a near-capacity crowd.
“I love you Asiya and I wish you the best. And I know God has called you home where you need to be. I love you,” close friend Alexis Lee said with tears in her eyes.
Jordan was then laid to rest on Wednesday at James Memorial Gardens in Effingham.
