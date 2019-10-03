11-year-old celebrates birthday with Dorchester County deputies

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -
Shayla previous met with Deputy Beresky while he was responding to a call. Shayla told the deputy how much she respected police officers and that she plans to go into law enforcement when she’s old enough.
During their conversation, Shayla told the deputy her birthday was coming up and that he was invited to her party. He told her that he would come.
What he did not tell her was that he was bringing six other deputies and two K9 officers with him.
K9 Handler Dep. Edwards, K9 York, Dep. Longerbeam, Dep. Healey, Dep. Smith, Lt. Tumbleston, K9 Handler Dep. Owens, and Fiest all accompanied Beresky for Shayla’s birthday.
Happy birthday, Shayla!
