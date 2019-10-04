All-time October heat possible today!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - One last day of record heat and this time we could be setting an all-time October record for the hottest temperature! The hottest day ever recorded at Charleston International Airport during the month of October was 94 degrees on October 5, 1986. We will be very close to that temperature today ahead of a cold front that will bring big changes for the weekend. The front will arrive overnight bringing the chance of a few showers and then cooler temps for the weekend. The air behind this front will not be the typical crisp Fall air. Although the humidity will drop slightly, a lot of the fall off in temperatures will come as a result of the fairly cloudy skies that are expect on Saturday. Highs will be in the upper 70s on Saturday with mid 80s expected on Sunday.