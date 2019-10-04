Authorities searching for 2 escaped inmates in Hampton County

HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - Law enforcement in Hampton County and surrounding areas are on the hunt for two inmates who escaped from the Hampton County Detention Center.
Officials say Craig Housey and James Williams were first reported missing from the jail around 10 p.m. Thursday night and are considered dangerous.
The Sheriff’s Office is asking residents to keep all doors and vehicles locked and secure. They say a heavy law enforcement presence can be expected in Varnville, Hampton and other nearby communities at this time.
If you see Housey or Williams or have any information, please call 911 immediately.
