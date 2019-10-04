Breast Cancer Awareness event happening on Saturday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston chapter of the National Action Network will be walking at “Torie’s 6th Annual Breast Cancer Awareness Walk” on Saturday Oct. 5.
National Action Network Charleston will walk with the family of Victoria Shaw, who lost her battle to breast cancer.
Her family and friends still walk in her honor.
Charles Tyler, the President of Charleston’s National Action Network, discovered his wife, Mary Tyler, had Breast Cancer five years ago.
Today, she still continues to fight.
This will be the fourth year the National Action Network has partnered with Victoria Shaw’s family in honor of loved ones who have lost the battle to breast cancer. In the past years, State Rep. Wendell Gilliard has walked with the Shaw family as well.
The walk will begin at 7:30 a.m. at 1128 Universal Circle, Alvin S.c, in front of the Shaw's house.
Anyone is welcome to walk and fight Breast Cancer.
Complementary breakfast, games, a jump castle and more will be at the walk. Donations are accepted.
